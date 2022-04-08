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Silence is Complicity
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50 views • April 08, 2022
Silence is Complicity is an Archer Quickie Video.
Realizing the mistake in my last video asking if acquiescence is compliance. Oops sorry!
I was trying to remember my/our motto that silence is complicity. I wish I spoke up more. I wish I resisted more.
Now I am committing to speaking up at least once a day and inviting you, if you are like me, to join me.
Please follow/subscribe to this channel so you don’t miss out on upcoming videos.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
Realizing the mistake in my last video asking if acquiescence is compliance. Oops sorry!
I was trying to remember my/our motto that silence is complicity. I wish I spoke up more. I wish I resisted more.
Now I am committing to speaking up at least once a day and inviting you, if you are like me, to join me.
Please follow/subscribe to this channel so you don’t miss out on upcoming videos.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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