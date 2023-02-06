Paul Marik, MD & Pierre Kory MD describe Juvent - Excerpt FLCCC Weekly Update (June 08, 2022)

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In excerpt from FLCCC Weekly Update (June 08, 2022)Paul Marik, MD & Pierre Kory MD describe Juvent.
These are some the top doctors in the world, and crusaders for health freedom.
Juvent Micro Impact has been since added the FLCCC.net Covid protocol.
Full interview link:https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/FLCCC-WEBINAR-060822_FINAL:4 FLCCC.net :Covid Protocol:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/treatment-protocols/i-recover/
juvent.com