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The Miracle Of Surviving The Winter Of Severe Illness And Death
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475 views • March 24, 2022
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Intro vid: Sad Little Man (Fauci):https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9OhT2dGTstF/
US military deaths on track to rise 5,000% this year from previous years!!!! https://odysee.com/@Thatwhichi:simportant:1/Military_Vax_Deaths:9 - already 1,100%
Fauci hints it might be time to retire since the pandemic could 'already' be over, but threatens America in this Video: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1505551716833501184
Senator Rand Paul Video: “As soon as Republicans get the majority I pledge to the American people we are investigating Dr. Fauci to the fullest extent of the law. We are putting him under oath. We are getting the documents”” https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1505668843556982786
Reported pediatric COVID-19 deaths plummet 24% after CDC fixes 'coding logic error': https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/reported-pediatric-covid-19-deaths-plummet-24-after-cdc-fixes-coding-logic-error
Joe Biden: Give Me A Break - That’s a Bunch Of Malarkey: https://twitter.com/i/status/1505675730826366979
Babylon Bee VIDEO: Satire Is Impossible! Satire Writers Unable To Keep Up With Reality By Babylon Bee: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztKezPDs7OUk/
Cardiff Philharmonic removes Tchaikovsky from programme in light of Russian invasion of Ukraine: https://www.classical-music.com/news/cardiff-philharmonic-removes-tchaikovsky-from-programme-in-light-of-russian-invasion-of-ukraine/
Russian Player Banned from Chess for 6 Months
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/chess/gm-sergey-karjakin-banned-for-six-months-over-pro-russia-comments/articleshow/90358530.cms
https://www.tdvoffshore.com/
April’s Free TCV Summit: https://tcvworkshop.com/
Anarchapulco Speech Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
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Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
TCV Free Summit: http://ow.ly/tHVG50IhOtK
Anarchapulco Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Get Help With Additional Residencies:
https://www.tdvoffshore.com/
Larken Rose’s Candles in the Dark
https://attendcandles.com
Intro vid: Sad Little Man (Fauci):https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9OhT2dGTstF/
US military deaths on track to rise 5,000% this year from previous years!!!! https://odysee.com/@Thatwhichi:simportant:1/Military_Vax_Deaths:9 - already 1,100%
Fauci hints it might be time to retire since the pandemic could 'already' be over, but threatens America in this Video: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1505551716833501184
Senator Rand Paul Video: “As soon as Republicans get the majority I pledge to the American people we are investigating Dr. Fauci to the fullest extent of the law. We are putting him under oath. We are getting the documents”” https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1505668843556982786
Reported pediatric COVID-19 deaths plummet 24% after CDC fixes 'coding logic error': https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/reported-pediatric-covid-19-deaths-plummet-24-after-cdc-fixes-coding-logic-error
Joe Biden: Give Me A Break - That’s a Bunch Of Malarkey: https://twitter.com/i/status/1505675730826366979
Babylon Bee VIDEO: Satire Is Impossible! Satire Writers Unable To Keep Up With Reality By Babylon Bee: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztKezPDs7OUk/
Cardiff Philharmonic removes Tchaikovsky from programme in light of Russian invasion of Ukraine: https://www.classical-music.com/news/cardiff-philharmonic-removes-tchaikovsky-from-programme-in-light-of-russian-invasion-of-ukraine/
Russian Player Banned from Chess for 6 Months
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/chess/gm-sergey-karjakin-banned-for-six-months-over-pro-russia-comments/articleshow/90358530.cms
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