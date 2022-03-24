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The Miracle Of Surviving The Winter Of Severe Illness And Death
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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475 views • March 24, 2022
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Larken Rose’s Candles in the Dark
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Intro vid: Sad Little Man (Fauci):https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9OhT2dGTstF/

US military deaths on track to rise 5,000% this year from previous years!!!! https://odysee.com/@Thatwhichi:simportant:1/Military_Vax_Deaths:9 - already 1,100%

Fauci hints it might be time to retire since the pandemic could 'already' be over, but threatens America in this Video: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1505551716833501184

Senator Rand Paul Video: “As soon as Republicans get the majority I pledge to the American people we are investigating Dr. Fauci to the fullest extent of the law. We are putting him under oath. We are getting the documents”” https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1505668843556982786

Reported pediatric COVID-19 deaths plummet 24% after CDC fixes 'coding logic error': https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/reported-pediatric-covid-19-deaths-plummet-24-after-cdc-fixes-coding-logic-error
Joe Biden: Give Me A Break - That’s a Bunch Of Malarkey: https://twitter.com/i/status/1505675730826366979

Babylon Bee VIDEO: Satire Is Impossible! Satire Writers Unable To Keep Up With Reality By Babylon Bee: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztKezPDs7OUk/


Cardiff Philharmonic removes Tchaikovsky from programme in light of Russian invasion of Ukraine: https://www.classical-music.com/news/cardiff-philharmonic-removes-tchaikovsky-from-programme-in-light-of-russian-invasion-of-ukraine/

Russian Player Banned from Chess for 6 Months
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/chess/gm-sergey-karjakin-banned-for-six-months-over-pro-russia-comments/articleshow/90358530.cms
Keywords
sciencerussiafauci
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