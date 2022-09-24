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How To Test The Strength Of Your MMS & Activator!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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173 views • September 24, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/3RlSePp

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

Warning MM$ (Miracl3 Min3ral $olution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3xXrZpU

WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt

How To Test The Strength Of Your MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Activator!


In today's video, I share how you can test your MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Activator to see if they are of low quality and strength.


The content in this video is very important for you to be aware of so you can determine if your MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Activator is of high quality and strength or not because if it is not it will not give you the most potent healing and detoxification benefits that MMS can provide you with.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above but in more detail, make sure to watch this video NOW!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


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The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

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