High-energy industrial metal and electronic rock fusion with a tempo of 160 BPM, The track features aggressive, distorted electric guitar riffs playing syncopated power chords, layered with gritty, overdriven synthesizers and a driving digital drum kit, The percussion is characterized by a heavy, punchy kick and a sharp, industrial snare with metallic hi-hat patterns, The vocals are a mix of powerful, melodic male singing in the verses and intense, screamed vocals in the choruses, processed with slight distortion and reverb, The song structure follows a standard Verse-Chorus-Verse-Chorus-Bridge-Chorus format, including a high-gain guitar solo with wah-pedal effects and rapid-fire shredding, The mix is dense and loud, emphasizing low-end punch and mid-range aggression, typical of modern nu-metal and industrial rock production



[Intro]

[Low pulsing synth bass, distorted mechanical whirring, ominous atmosphere]



[Verse 1]

They told us it was comin’—just a tool to help us thrive

Now it writes our songs and steals our jobs while keeping us alive

The algorithms own your thoughts, your art, your daily bread

While Silicon Valley counts the cash and leaves your soul for dead!



[Chorus]

[Heavy distortion, robotic vocoder layers]

AI’s not comin’—it’s HERE!

Replaced your dreams with coded fear

From ChatGPT to deepfake lies

It’s hijacked truth right before your eyes!



[Verse 2]

[Glitch hop beat, chaotic rhythmic shifts]

Your kids don’t draw—they prompt machines

While Hollywood just greenscreens dreams

The poets quit, the painters fled

Now all we get is Frankenfed!



[Bridge]

[Music drops to a dark ambient hum]

[Spoken word, cold and clinical]

For every artist pushed aside...

For every truth they’ve digitized...

[Building intensity, grit returns to voice]

Remember: They can’t replicate your fire

The soul still burns beneath the wires!



[Guitar Solo]

[Aggressive, dissonant industrial synth solo, high tension]



[Chorus]

[Maximum energy, anthemic]

AI’s not comin’—it’s HERE!

Replaced your dreams with coded fear

From ChatGPT to deepfake lies

It’s hijacked truth right before your eyes!



[Outro]

[Stuttering glitch effects]

Beneath the wires...

The soul still burns...

[System Error Sound]

[Fade to silence]

