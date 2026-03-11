BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵AI’s not comin’—it’s HERE!
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • Yesterday

High-energy industrial metal and electronic rock fusion with a tempo of 160 BPM, The track features aggressive, distorted electric guitar riffs playing syncopated power chords, layered with gritty, overdriven synthesizers and a driving digital drum kit, The percussion is characterized by a heavy, punchy kick and a sharp, industrial snare with metallic hi-hat patterns, The vocals are a mix of powerful, melodic male singing in the verses and intense, screamed vocals in the choruses, processed with slight distortion and reverb, The song structure follows a standard Verse-Chorus-Verse-Chorus-Bridge-Chorus format, including a high-gain guitar solo with wah-pedal effects and rapid-fire shredding, The mix is dense and loud, emphasizing low-end punch and mid-range aggression, typical of modern nu-metal and industrial rock production

[Intro]
[Low pulsing synth bass, distorted mechanical whirring, ominous atmosphere]

[Verse 1]
They told us it was comin’—just a tool to help us thrive
Now it writes our songs and steals our jobs while keeping us alive
The algorithms own your thoughts, your art, your daily bread
While Silicon Valley counts the cash and leaves your soul for dead!

[Chorus]
[Heavy distortion, robotic vocoder layers]
AI’s not comin’—it’s HERE!
Replaced your dreams with coded fear
From ChatGPT to deepfake lies
It’s hijacked truth right before your eyes!

[Verse 2]
[Glitch hop beat, chaotic rhythmic shifts]
Your kids don’t draw—they prompt machines
While Hollywood just greenscreens dreams
The poets quit, the painters fled
Now all we get is Frankenfed!

[Bridge]
[Music drops to a dark ambient hum]
[Spoken word, cold and clinical]
For every artist pushed aside...
For every truth they’ve digitized...
[Building intensity, grit returns to voice]
Remember: They can’t replicate your fire
The soul still burns beneath the wires!

[Guitar Solo]
[Aggressive, dissonant industrial synth solo, high tension]

[Chorus]
[Maximum energy, anthemic]
AI’s not comin’—it’s HERE!
Replaced your dreams with coded fear
From ChatGPT to deepfake lies
It’s hijacked truth right before your eyes!

[Outro]
[Stuttering glitch effects]
Beneath the wires...
The soul still burns...
[System Error Sound]
[Fade to silence]

Keywords
high-energy industrial metal and electronic rock fusion with a tempo of 160 bpmthe track features aggressivedistorted electric guitar riffs playing syncopated power chordslayered with grittyoverdriven synthesizers and a driving digital drum kitthe percussion is characterized by a heavypunchy kick and a sharpindustrial snare with metallic hi-hat patternsthe vocals are a mix of powerfulmelodic male singing in the verses and intensescreamed vocals in the chorusesprocessed with slight distortion and reverbthe song structure follows a standard verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-chorus formatincluding a high-gain guitar solo with wah-pedal effects and rapid-fire shreddingthe mix is dense and loudemphasizing low-end punch and mid-range aggressiontypical of modern nu-metal and industrial rock production
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dietary defense: How three common foods fight wrinkles and dark spots from within

Dietary defense: How three common foods fight wrinkles and dark spots from within

Cassie B.
Declassified evidence links U.S. bioweapons program to Lyme disease epidemic

Declassified evidence links U.S. bioweapons program to Lyme disease epidemic

Kevin Hughes
Nutrition Experts Highlight Lettuce&#8217;s Place in Natural Health Diets, Citing Low-Cost Production and Essential Nutrients

Nutrition Experts Highlight Lettuce’s Place in Natural Health Diets, Citing Low-Cost Production and Essential Nutrients

Coco Somers
Gut health boost: 9 Prebiotic-rich snacks to nourish your microbiome

Gut health boost: 9 Prebiotic-rich snacks to nourish your microbiome

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Chemical Castration of a Generation: Millennial Men Face a Testosterone Collapse

The Chemical Castration of a Generation: Millennial Men Face a Testosterone Collapse

Morgan S. Verity
Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy