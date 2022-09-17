Here's What Will Happen If Ukraine Uses F-16 Fighter Jets Against Russia

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US Military News
September 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022 Ukraine really wants some American F-16 fighter jets. At the close of August, Kyiv made a passionate case for the Fighting Falcon. The Ukrainian defense ministry posted on social media, "It's time we gave our Ukrainian top guns the tools to finish the job. Ukraine needs F-16s now." The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs even commissioned a video set to the theme song from Top Gun to drive the point home.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMacGZjaTD0