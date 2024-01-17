Create New Account
Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker is facing J6 Charges and Jail
GalacticStorm
Glenn Beck | Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker tells me Biden’s DOJ REFUSES to tell his attorney what Jan. 6 charges he faces because they’re concerned Steve “will tweet it out immediately.” I'm sorry, WHAT?!


