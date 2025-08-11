BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Announces Federal Takeover Of Washington DC-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 11 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
102 followers
65 views • 1 day ago

55 minutes ago on his Truth Social network, President Donald Trump said “Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!” As a high-level concept, I agree with what the president is saying, Washington DC is a filth cesspool for sure, and cleaning it up would be a very good thing. But DC has been that way since before I was born, why the rush to do it suddenly now? At the very least, this announcement is a distraction, at the most it’s a scary dystopian shift forward. Take your pick, that’s the memo.


“Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come!” Luke 17:1 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, what Trump says he is planning to do today is huge news, something no other president has ever done. Everything that Trump sets his hand to, good or bad, has the overwhelming feel and flavor of a hastily-produced reality show, a show you and I here in America are living in on a daily basis. Will we actually see a Federal takeover of Washington? That’s what Trump is promising to give us, and when he does, will we stand back and cheer as he does it? We are living in strange times that grow stranger by the day, like Neo in the Matrix, we know that something is very, very wrong, we just can’t put our finger on it. Today on the Podcast, we once again run the breaking news through the filter of your dusty, old and archaic King James Bible that’ll give us updates fresher than tomorrow’s headlines. Exciting times we live in!

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
