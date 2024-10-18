BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Biden, Harris and Macron Enable The Enemies Of Israel-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 18 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
26 views • 6 months ago

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar suggests the Hamas/Israel war might come to an end in the coming days. The Biden-Harris administration will likely try to take credit for any potential peace upon hostage releases. Kamala Harris said last March, however, that Israel going into Rafah, Gaza, would be a “huge mistake.” Joe Biden has also pushed very hard to seemingly prevent what now is actually, and miraculously happening, the practical end of both Hamas and Hezbollah. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, for decades now, Israel has battled against its major foes Hamas and Hezbollah nearly to a draw, and from an outsider perspective from across the sea, one that has been very frustrating to watch. We all know how powerful the Israeli military is, and how they could, if they wanted to, eradicate their enemies almost at will. But until this moment, the will has not been there, and it has been an endless revolving door. Now all that has changed in just the past few months, Israel has awoken, and their enemies are nearly done. This should be a cause for rejoicing, but somehow it’s not. So the question we ask today is this, why on Earth would people like Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other world leaders try to stop Israel at nearly every major point during this year-long war? Almost with one voice, they told Israel not to go into Gaza, not to go into Rafah, not to go into Beirut, and not to go into Iran. What agenda is this that would seek to keep Israel constantly engaged with enemies that they only ever are allowed to battle to a draw? At the heart of the answer to this question, we find the New World Order, the Deep State, and the next Pandemic. All this and more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy