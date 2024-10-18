How Biden, Harris and Macron Enable The Enemies Of Israel-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 18 2024

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar suggests the Hamas/Israel war might come to an end in the coming days. The Biden-Harris administration will likely try to take credit for any potential peace upon hostage releases. Kamala Harris said last March, however, that Israel going into Rafah, Gaza, would be a “huge mistake.” Joe Biden has also pushed very hard to seemingly prevent what now is actually, and miraculously happening, the practical end of both Hamas and Hezbollah. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, for decades now, Israel has battled against its major foes Hamas and Hezbollah nearly to a draw, and from an outsider perspective from across the sea, one that has been very frustrating to watch. We all know how powerful the Israeli military is, and how they could, if they wanted to, eradicate their enemies almost at will. But until this moment, the will has not been there, and it has been an endless revolving door. Now all that has changed in just the past few months, Israel has awoken, and their enemies are nearly done. This should be a cause for rejoicing, but somehow it’s not. So the question we ask today is this, why on Earth would people like Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other world leaders try to stop Israel at nearly every major point during this year-long war? Almost with one voice, they told Israel not to go into Gaza, not to go into Rafah, not to go into Beirut, and not to go into Iran. What agenda is this that would seek to keep Israel constantly engaged with enemies that they only ever are allowed to battle to a draw? At the heart of the answer to this question, we find the New World Order, the Deep State, and the next Pandemic. All this and more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!



