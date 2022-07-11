A Little Scary When A Glacier Chases You - 071022

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The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan said that the glacier in the mountains in the Issyk-Kul came down due to melting.
Rescuers went to the place, reports @Sputnik_Kyrgyzstan.
Earlier it was reported that there was a tourist group of 10 people in the Juuku Gorge, two were slightly injured.
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