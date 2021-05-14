words to song:

It was over a year ago today

the corona virus came our way

The new world order took an extra mile

this is what they planned all the while

So may I introduce to you

It’s been planned for a hundred years

The new world orders prison planet scam

We're the new world orders prison planet scam

We hope you will enjoy the masks

The new world orders prison planet scam

the lockdown is going to last

new world orders prison, new world orders prison

We're the new world orders prison planet scam

It's terrible to push fear

the jab certainly will kill

You're better be obedient

We'd like to you all to get the jab

We'd love to kill you all

the main stream media is all a show

But I thought that you might like to know

That bill gates wants to jab everyone

And Fauci wants all to struggle on

So let me introduce to you

The one and only Klaus Schwab

The new world orders prison planet scam