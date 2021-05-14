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NEW WORLD ORDERS PRISON PLANET SCAM
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31 views • May 14, 2021
words to song:
It was over a year ago today
the corona virus came our way
The new world order took an extra mile
this is what they planned all the while
So may I introduce to you
It’s been planned for a hundred years
The new world orders prison planet scam
We're the new world orders prison planet scam
We hope you will enjoy the masks
The new world orders prison planet scam
the lockdown is going to last
new world orders prison, new world orders prison
We're the new world orders prison planet scam
It's terrible to push fear
the jab certainly will kill
You're better be obedient
We'd like to you all to get the jab
We'd love to kill you all
the main stream media is all a show
But I thought that you might like to know
That bill gates wants to jab everyone
And Fauci wants all to struggle on
So let me introduce to you
The one and only Klaus Schwab
The new world orders prison planet scam
It was over a year ago today
the corona virus came our way
The new world order took an extra mile
this is what they planned all the while
So may I introduce to you
It’s been planned for a hundred years
The new world orders prison planet scam
We're the new world orders prison planet scam
We hope you will enjoy the masks
The new world orders prison planet scam
the lockdown is going to last
new world orders prison, new world orders prison
We're the new world orders prison planet scam
It's terrible to push fear
the jab certainly will kill
You're better be obedient
We'd like to you all to get the jab
We'd love to kill you all
the main stream media is all a show
But I thought that you might like to know
That bill gates wants to jab everyone
And Fauci wants all to struggle on
So let me introduce to you
The one and only Klaus Schwab
The new world orders prison planet scam
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