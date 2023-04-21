FAB-500 smart bomb of Russian Aerospace Forces brought down Ukrainian & NATO troops base in Ugledar

An airstrike of FAB-500 smart bomb launched by Russian Aerospace Forces brought down a high-rise building serving as a base for Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO troops in the Ugledar direction. Under the rubble in the building where the military personnel were gathered were a number of dead soldiers. This attack is part that Russia is conducting a defensive operation against the collective West.
Mirrored - TeleTruth
