Kevin McCarthy Accomplishes Rare Platinum Sombrero After Going 0 For 6 Trying To Become Speaker

Kevin McCarthy Accomplishes Rare Platinum Sombrero After Going 0 For 5 Trying To Become Speaker
full version: http://futurenews.news/watch?id=63b5f9c03117050c2791ec38
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.