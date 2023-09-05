The Beast System

March 21st, 2021

As the world's beast system grows, so will hatred towards born-again Christians. Jesus warned us in the gospel of Matthew that there would be division even within our own families and households. God expects for His people to become more holy, which means sanctified and separated out. Do not conform to this world, but continue to trust in Jesus more and more in every aspect of your life.





"Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world." 1 John 4:4