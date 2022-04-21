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The left wants you to use THIS much energy per YEAR
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30 views • April 21, 2022
Glenn Beck.
How much energy does it take to have a good and healthy life? A new study from Stanford University claims it has found the answer. By looking at 140 countries, each person — apparently — just needs 75 gigaojoules of energy per YEAR for ultimate happiness (which is equal to 600 gallons of gasoline). Glenn and Stu break down the RIDICULOUSNESS of this study…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiwZh-yKWmY
How much energy does it take to have a good and healthy life? A new study from Stanford University claims it has found the answer. By looking at 140 countries, each person — apparently — just needs 75 gigaojoules of energy per YEAR for ultimate happiness (which is equal to 600 gallons of gasoline). Glenn and Stu break down the RIDICULOUSNESS of this study…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiwZh-yKWmY
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