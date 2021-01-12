THIS COMING GENOCIDE - Steven D Kelley - TruthCatRadio.com

TCR#809 STEVEN D KELLEY #165 SEPT-26-2019 (typo in title image, should say 2019)

Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral traveler.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST.

Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then Steven created Truth Cat Radio in 2016, where he broadcast on Thursday nights LIVE.

His weekly shows can currently be watched on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel (no longer, removed).

He also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic -

For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected].

For free healing email me, [email protected].

Truth Cat Radio is listener supported, please help support our efforts with a contribution. PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family

or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.