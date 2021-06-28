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Combat Footage: Houthi Fighters Expelled Saudi-Backed Fighters From Key Mountain Range In Al-Jawf
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97 views • June 28, 2021
On June 27, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) released footage from a recent large-scale operation against Saudi-backed forces in the northern province of al-Jawf.

The ground operation saw Houthi fighters capturing the al-Duhidah Mountains in the district of Khabb wa al-Sha’af. The mountains are located just 40 kilometers away from Safer oil fields and facilities in the nearby province of Ma’rib. The Houthis have been leading an offensive against Saudi-backed forces in Ma’rib for over four months now.

The footage shared by the Houthis shows the group fighters storming the al-Duhidah Mountains and chasing after Saudi-backed forces in pickup trucks.

During the operation, the Houthis destroyed several pickups and armored vehicles of Saudi-backed forces with anti-tank guided missiles and recoilless rifles. Many Saudi-backed Yemeni fighters were killed or captured.

The operation was codenamed “Abu Fadel Tumar” in the honor of a Houthi fighter who was killed while fighting on his own to save his besieged comrades near al-Duhidah. Footage of Tumar’s last hours in the battlefield were shared by the Houthis. Tumar’s body and damaged vehicle were recovered.

The Liberation of the al-Duhidah Mountains is yet another significant military achievement of the Houthis. The move will enable the Yemen group to advance in Ma’rib from a new direction. More pressure will be mounted on Saudi-backed forces.

Source : SOUTH FRONT
Keywords
yemensaudishouthisal-jawfal-duhidah mountains
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