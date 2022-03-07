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Marc Morano: “Green” Agenda Financing Russian War Machine
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2066 views • March 07, 2022
Alex Newman of TNA interviews Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com. Morano discusses how “Green New Deal” policies in the U.S. and Europe have financed Russian aggression, and how European countries are now dependent on Russia for its energy needs due to their “net zero” policies. Morano also discusses the severe economic impacts of “green” energy policies, including skyrocketing costs, and notes that such policies also empower China and OPEC. Morano also discusses the upcoming UN climate conference and climate activists’ praise for Jimmy Carter.
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