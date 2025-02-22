© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Throwback: Musk explains why Europe keeps slumping - @ (Tucker Carlson Network)
Elon Musk believes that Europe is a hell of a place that faces a “population collapse prospect.”
He also stressed the "shocking amount of censorship" that European liberal elites use to their own end, for instance, "releasing convicted pedophiles from prison in order to put people in prison for Facebook posts."
"How can this be real?" Musk asked at the end.