© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian forces bombard Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Ukraine
Follow
3
Share
Report
240 views • May 16, 2022
the Sun.
RUSSIAN forces bombard Azovstal plant with missiles as Mariupol continues to be devastated by war.
Russian forces and pro-Russian separatists on Sunday (May 8) resumed heavy shelling of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the day after the Kremlin announced completion of an operation to evacuate civilians from the complex.
Remaining residents of the city queued for handouts at a former shopping centre which now serves as a humanitarian aid hub.
Ukraine says civilian deaths are impossible to count, estimating at least 20,000 killed in Mariupol.
Russia claimed it had taken control of the city on April 21 after nearly two months of siege.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1DojJRp1oQ
RUSSIAN forces bombard Azovstal plant with missiles as Mariupol continues to be devastated by war.
Russian forces and pro-Russian separatists on Sunday (May 8) resumed heavy shelling of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the day after the Kremlin announced completion of an operation to evacuate civilians from the complex.
Remaining residents of the city queued for handouts at a former shopping centre which now serves as a humanitarian aid hub.
Ukraine says civilian deaths are impossible to count, estimating at least 20,000 killed in Mariupol.
Russia claimed it had taken control of the city on April 21 after nearly two months of siege.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1DojJRp1oQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.