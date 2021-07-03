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The Star Spangled Banner - The price paid
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70 views • July 03, 2021
The story behind the words of our national anthem. The price paid to stand outside of totalitarian government. The choice to live in a system of free enterprise and the ability to rise or fall on your own merits. The freedom to choose to do right and good.
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