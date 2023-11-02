❗️20 years ago Russian politican Zhirinovsky made the following geopolitical predictions:

❗️20 years ago genius Russian politican Zhirinovsky made the following geopolitical predictions:
☢️A nuclear conflict is inevitable in the Middle East.
🇵🇸🇮🇱Israel will use Nuclear weapons against Palestine.
🇮🇷🇮🇱War between Israel & Iran
🇺🇸The USA will be in crisis.
🇬🇧Indians will control the British Parliament.
🚫The EU will cease to exist.
🇮🇱Israel will lose the war.
🇷🇺 Russia will accept a mass relocation of refugees from Israel.
🇨🇳A huge war between China & the West will start in 2040.
🇵🇰🇮🇳India & Pakistan go to war
Source @AussieCossack
