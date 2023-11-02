Create New Account
❗️20 years ago Russian politican Zhirinovsky made the following geopolitical predictions:
❗️20 years ago genius Russian politican Zhirinovsky made the following geopolitical predictions:

☢️A nuclear conflict is inevitable in the Middle East.

🇵🇸🇮🇱Israel will use Nuclear weapons against Palestine.

🇮🇷🇮🇱War between Israel & Iran

🇺🇸The USA will be in crisis.

🇬🇧Indians will control the British Parliament.

🚫The EU will cease to exist.

🇮🇱Israel will lose the war.

🇷🇺 Russia will accept a mass relocation of refugees from Israel.

🇨🇳A huge war between China & the West will start in 2040.

🇵🇰🇮🇳India & Pakistan go to war

Source @AussieCossack

