The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The Bowels Of HELL" Guided Tour To See Who's There & How Hot It Is!

Today we define what "hell" is once and for all, with a guided tour of Dante's Inferno. Float down the river styx on a canoe ride that provides a complete analysis of what hell is and exactly how hot it is. This episode: "The Bowels Of Hell" aired live on July 19, 1999 on KGHP-FM.

Historical background: Evergreen analysis years ahead of it's time, travel through theater of the mind with your host Sid Canoe where every show is a work of art in the humanitarian sphere as we visit various places, persons, principles and things. Like, share and subscribe at your own risk!

Not many KGHP-FM broadcasters captured every minute of every one of their own live community radio broadcasts. Neither was Sid Canoe able to do this, but he gave it a good effort, so please forgive any missing portions of text as he reads from various scientific and Bible student texts...

For a year and a half, Zidkenu worked as an after hours volunteer at a high school community radio station as host of a family reggae show called "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe. He occasionally discussed Bible topics. Then a new manager came in with an atheist sidekick and began a campaign of harassement and defamation against Zid because they didn't like him talking about God on the air.

Zid was fired for refusing to run a commercial they ordered him to play "without comment" which seven times stated that Zidkenu was "the devil". Then they defamed him in the local press, saying he had traits of the devil. Zid had the support of co-workers and fans, but the school sided with the new manager, citing concerns about "the separation of Church and State".

For his part, Zidkenu had helped the station as an unpaid volunteer, providing professional expertise and technical assistance to the same pair who attacked him. Zidkenu has always tried to do what was right, even in the face of malicious persecution. The American Center for Law and Justice agreed to take the case, and KIRO radio invited him to be a guest - but then Al Gore and George Bush tied in Florida and all the lawyers and media flew south.

Jesus said: "It is enough for the student to be like his teacher, and the servant like his master. If the head of the house has been called Beelzebub, how much more the members of his household!" Matthew 10:25

