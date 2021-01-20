© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CANADA COVID CAMPS ARE REAL!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
864 views • January 20, 2021
David Sherjan is a great British-Canadian businessman who is now in QUARANTINE against his will and has been kidnapped by the Alberta Government.
He called me in an emergency situation - Learn for yourself what has happened!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
He called me in an emergency situation - Learn for yourself what has happened!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.