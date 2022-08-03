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PdC: 03JUL22 - Is This What the Remnants of a HELLFIRE R9X MISSILE, That Took out AYMAN AL ZAWAHIRI, Look Like?
Delacabra
Delacabra
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262 views • August 03, 2022

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Allegedly recorded in 2020 in the Syrian Idlib Governorate. It shows the remnants of rumored R9X missiles, otherwise known as the Sword Bomb, Knife Bomb or Flying Ginsu.

The weapon supposedly has a limited destructive radius, with no explosives, to avoid civilian casualties. Sword blades, reportedly, fan out from the body before ripping through its target with kinetic force.

These markings can clearly be seen on one of the missiles:

P/N: 13707784

AGM-114R-9X

S/N: 2007108 [made in 2007?]

LOT: MGP17K835M131

Keywords
militaryair forceciaworld newspentagonsyriahellfiremilitary technologyayman al-zawahirihellfire missiles featureshellfire missiles r9x attackhellfire missiles r9x benefitshellfire missiles r9x past usageal-zawahiri killed from hellfire r9x missilesus kills al qaeda chief ayman al-zawahiriagm-114 hellfire missileshellfire missileshellfire missiles r9xhellfire missiles r9x usagehellfire missiles r9x obamahellfire missiles r9x usjamal al-badawial qaeda chief deadus joe bidenninja sword
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