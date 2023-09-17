Create New Account
Kommunismus (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
3 Subscribers
11 views
Published 14 hours ago

Willkommen im Gulag!

Seit 1945 werden die kommunistischen Ziele umgesetzt und Corona hat gezeigt wie weit (((sie))) gehen UND wie weit wir sie gehen lassen...

ZU WEIT! ⚡️


💡 Wo genau gab es Gulag's?

https://t.me/ftaolr/554


🔴 Videotipp:

📲 Kuschel Kommunismus

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/289

https://www.wuwox.com/w/b3aqJRpRZPK5o4o9SsA34A

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Kuschel-Kommunismus-Film:7


📲 Von Corona zum Kommunismus

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/29

https://www.wuwox.com/w/fZUBbV5cYPtip6ZA1YaeGc

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Von-Corona-zum-Kommunismus2022:9


📲 Die 45 kommunistischen Ziele

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/15

https://www.wuwox.com/w/g4P6vfQn2expwApJ6DtFgk

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Die-Urspr%C3%BCnge-unserer-Gegenwart2022:0


📲 Was ist Loxismus?

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/270

https://www.wuwox.com/w/rtR3pGG27HkHdPpVkMDmhj

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Was-ist-Loxismus-FTAOL-From-Truth-And-Other-Lies:f


⚡️ Empfehlung von Andreas (hier [https://t.me/ftaolr/1034] lesbar):

📲 Kommunismus durch die Hintertür (NWO-Hunter)

https://www.wuwox.com/w/p/ccGWbg7Vb8SAXjQtUg2Ghm?playlistPosition=4&resume=true


Bis dann,

FTAOL-Mirror

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

Keywords
youtubecommunismstalingooglejewsnwoww2germanysoviet uniondeutschlandjwogulagkommunismusbolschewismusdemokratiebrdwuwox

Related videos

