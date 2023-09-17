Kommunismus (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Willkommen im Gulag!
Seit 1945 werden die kommunistischen Ziele umgesetzt und Corona hat gezeigt wie weit (((sie))) gehen UND wie weit wir sie gehen lassen...
ZU WEIT! ⚡️
💡 Wo genau gab es Gulag's?
https://t.me/ftaolr/554
🔴 Videotipp:
📲 Kuschel Kommunismus
https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/289
https://www.wuwox.com/w/b3aqJRpRZPK5o4o9SsA34A
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Kuschel-Kommunismus-Film:7
📲 Von Corona zum Kommunismus
https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/29
https://www.wuwox.com/w/fZUBbV5cYPtip6ZA1YaeGc
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Von-Corona-zum-Kommunismus2022:9
📲 Die 45 kommunistischen Ziele
https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/15
https://www.wuwox.com/w/g4P6vfQn2expwApJ6DtFgk
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Die-Urspr%C3%BCnge-unserer-Gegenwart2022:0
📲 Was ist Loxismus?
https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/270
https://www.wuwox.com/w/rtR3pGG27HkHdPpVkMDmhj
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Was-ist-Loxismus-FTAOL-From-Truth-And-Other-Lies:f
⚡️ Empfehlung von Andreas (hier [https://t.me/ftaolr/1034] lesbar):
📲 Kommunismus durch die Hintertür (NWO-Hunter)
https://www.wuwox.com/w/p/ccGWbg7Vb8SAXjQtUg2Ghm?playlistPosition=4&resume=true
Bis dann,
FTAOL-Mirror
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
