Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Taylor Swift Is Not a PSYOP. Many NFL Analysis Links Below
channel image
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
131 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
127 views
Published Yesterday

NFL’s Marketing Extravaganza, with Highlights of a Football game.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WswnaIAwFFm5/

Superbowl 2017 Fix. Are You Gay’d Out, Jew’d Out, Spy’d Out.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JHEqngYuYiFI/

NFL Hologram games in Visitor’s home stadium.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pYj6T6HqD908/

NFL Kneel Ban, It’s Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as 70% of NFL Players

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygt9IjfH7tYH/

NFL Fixed, PSYC OPS for WW 3, Patriots Win Super Bowl 2015, and destroy nations

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LtCM7IVOBxIJ/

Is the NFL as Fake as WWF or Lucha Libre?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/23SjIorJmlem/

WTF. College Football Exploits Paris Attack. NFL/NWO Agenda

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ClvLWxjgjSgP/

NFL 2021 Season Analysis, Scripted Fakery Entertainment, Shame on the ProBowl

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qba2nUVoRAiy/

NFL’s Marketing Extravaganza, with Highlights of a Football game.

chttps://www.bitchute.com/video/qba2nUVoRAiy/

NFL Hologram games in Visitor’s home stadium.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pYj6T6HqD908/

NFL Kneel Ban, It’s Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as 70% of NFL Players

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygt9IjfH7tYH/

The NFL’s tax-exempt status, stealing millions from Americans through loopholes in tax codes

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJ21uSxe7TwA/

Is the NFL as Fake as Lucha Libre?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/23SjIorJmlem/

NFL Fixed, PSYC OPS for WW 3, Patriots Win Super Bowl 2015, and destroy nations.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LtCM7IVOBxIJ/

NFL’s Marketing Extravaganza, with Highlights of a Football game.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WswnaIAwFFm5/

WTF. College Football Exploits Paris Attack. NFL/NWO Agenda

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ClvLWxjgjSgP/

NFL, the Propaganda Tool of Fascism. Ads on NFL Are Sheeple Enslavement

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGub4mOeQ0wS/

originally published Nov, 17, 2017

Ads on NFL are enslavement traps.


NFL, Goodell, Goes 180 on Kneeling Protest Sanctions, Kaepernick, May Play Again

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gD5kQWYMZ0rF/

The Return Of John 3.16 at NFL Games?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FcFkApAQ0S9X/

NFL is Losing it, Low Attendance, 5G Stadiums. BBB, Boycott and Bankrupt the Billionaires

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TAdCjdHqGxbr/

Keywords
nflswifttaylorpsyops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket