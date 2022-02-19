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FILTHY CRACKHEAD TRANSGENDER WANTS YOU TO KEEP GETTING BOOSTED- "YOUR BODY IS LEARNING, LIKE SCHOOL"
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85 views • February 19, 2022
Jacinda Buck Teeth Ardern Is Definitely Back on the Crack Pipe as She Equates Getting Booster Shots With You Being a Child Again and Going to Different Schools as You Get Older Your Body Is Learning About the Virus With Each Booster Shot and Adapting and Conforming, Such a Lovely Kind Hearted Way You Have of Putting This Across Jacinda, I Trust You 100% Because You Kept Smiling Too, Those Big Ol' Teeth Put Me at Ease and So Does Your Warm Friendly Smile 🙄
credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/don-039-t-smoke-crack-kids_lrfpz8n3BnesJi2.html
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credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/don-039-t-smoke-crack-kids_lrfpz8n3BnesJi2.html
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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