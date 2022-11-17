SHOULD I BE KEEPING THE SABBATH?

Written and posted by Lucia on Sept.1/2022

***I want to clarify for the group that the Law doesn't save us, which is why Jesus had to come and die for our sins. But just like Jesus asked us to partake in His Communion for what it symbolically represents, in the same way we are asked to partake of the Sabbath. So much depth in God's Word! Hallelujah!! ***



