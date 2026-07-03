Date: July 3, 2026. Lesson 130-2026. Title: Trusting God's Promise Through the Long Silence

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart continue their three-part series on biblical faith by exploring Wait Faith through Hebrews 11:13. Abraham, Sarah, and Simeon each demonstrate that genuine faith is not measured by how quickly God's promises are fulfilled, but by steadfast confidence in the God who made them. This lesson reveals why waiting is not a sign of failed faith, but often its greatest expression. Discover how God shapes His people in the long seasons between promise and fulfillment, and why the believer's confidence rests not in changing circumstances, but in the unchanging faithfulness of the Promiser.

Lesson 130-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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