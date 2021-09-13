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🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨Voter Fraud Alert!🚨
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184 views • September 13, 2021
🚨Voter Fraud Alert! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
Republicans are being told that they have already voted when going to cast their in-person ballots in the California Recall election… stealing a state should be child’s play after stealing an entire country…
Republicans are being told that they have already voted when going to cast their in-person ballots in the California Recall election… stealing a state should be child’s play after stealing an entire country…
Republicans are being told that they have already voted when going to cast their in-person ballots in the California Recall election… stealing a state should be child’s play after stealing an entire country…
Republicans are being told that they have already voted when going to cast their in-person ballots in the California Recall election… stealing a state should be child’s play after stealing an entire country…
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