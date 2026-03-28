Fake Christians' families & 20% of population will shapeshift into demons after rapture of guardians

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). Warn the 6 billion human specie heathens & all your fellow church donators that their fake Christians' families & the Western feminist nations' 33% non-human populace will shape-shift into demons after the rapture of the real Christians "earth guardians" and eat them just as in Noah's Atlantis days, and tell them to repent & receive Jesus as Savior now with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, or else, have the blood of billions of people on your hands as a fake "watchman on the wall." Noah warned them and we real Christian samurai warriors of Christ warned them for decades every day in 5 translated languages without sleeping or eating, while receiving assassination attempts and reaching the brink of starvation many times and selling all our possessions to continue fighting & defending them from nukes & Godzillas & pandemics & famines, but they still do not heed the warnings and repent. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

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