What Should Christianity's Response Be To The Corona Virus?

During this lockdown period I've been talking to a number of people about "why did God allow the Corona virus to be unleashed?" First of all as a person of faith I don't believe God sent the virus around the world because he's angry. Yes he does chastise his people to correct them and to make them want to change their ways. But under the New Testament God is merciful, long suffering, and loving. I believe God doesn't cause all the bad things in the world that he gets blamed for. But rather, it is Satan who hurts and kills people and not God. Satan is an adversary that the Bible describes as a "roaring lion, who walks about, seeking whom he may devour." He's also described as "as a thief, who comes to steal, kill, and destroy." That's not God under the New Testament.



Now in Old Testament times God did take his wrath out on people many times. An example is 2 Kings 19:35, "And that night the angel of the Lord went out and struck down 185,000Assyrians. And when the people arose early the next morning, behold, they were all dead." I remember after 9/11 people were blaming God for the terrorist attacks...saying "how could God allow this to happen!?" I believe God didn't cause this to happen. And, he actually could have intervened that day to keep the disaster from being far worse. Some thought the attacks would actually cause from 10,000 to 15,000 people to be killed...not the 3,000 that actually happened.



No, when bad things happen we need to realize that a few things are occurring. Satan, who is at war with God and his creation, uses our rebellious acts and sinful decisions against us. Our sin gives him an inroad into our lives. Everything from causing sickness, murder, drug addiction, accidents, wars, even plagues! Fortunately, God can mitigate consequences and slow death and decay down, and rescue those perishing in sin and destructive lives. But, God cannot stop the natural results of man's rebellion, because he would be going against the natural order of things and his word. When this happens, Satan has opportunities to cause chaos, destruction and death as a result of sin.









When humans continue in sin despite God's many attempts to bring them to obedience...if they continue down the path they're on, at some point God can withdraw His hand of protection to allow people to reap the consequences for their disobedience. This usually is a "last resort" for God.



During this time of uncertainty concerning the Corona virus, we know that God does have the power to end it. But I believe right now he's not done revealing things to us as individuals and as a nation. God wants us to acknowledge our sinful ways and our need for a Savior. I believe the virus could actually result in a huge national revival and outpouring of the Holy Spirit.



One final note. Jesus said in Matthew 24:6-8 "And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. These are the beginning of sorrows." The bottom-line is, we live in a fallen world. Bad things are going to happen because there is a spiritual war being conducted between the forces of good and evil. I believe God is really on our side...the question is are we as a people and a nation going to be on God's side?