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Music of Psalm 4 (Tehilim) in English, The Safety of the Faithful
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32 views • September 30, 2021
Psalms Chapter 4 Tehilim
Musical painting, Studio full Version - recorded in 2020.
The Safety of the Faithful
To the Chief Musician. With stringed instruments.
okay, my version contains also wind instruments ;-)
A Psalm of David. Music by Bindernowski.
People usually say, the Word of Elohim shall be free.
Yes, You can read the bible if you like...
But as for the recording of the music itself, it is not for free, even if one has a home recording studio – the equipment simply does not drop down from the sky or out of nowhere.
In any case, you don't have to pay to listen to the psalm and the music in this video, I only ask if you are willing and able to give a donation, regardless a little or a lot.
If you want to buy it in best quality and without watermark, it's up to you.
Though I only get a provision of it, but it still helps keep going..
You can buy the music in best quality with commercial licenses and no watermark using the link at Pond 5 – you won't find it anywhere else, as I am selling my music and footage's exclusive there.
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145049746-psalms-chapter-4-englis-classical-style
It will help me to buy food and continue producing more music.
Or if you need, buy and license I have also footages and a few images available - all is exlusively on Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get a little bit; for that, go shopping use this link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or if you feel led to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
In case, the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out...
Musical painting, Studio full Version - recorded in 2020.
The Safety of the Faithful
To the Chief Musician. With stringed instruments.
okay, my version contains also wind instruments ;-)
A Psalm of David. Music by Bindernowski.
People usually say, the Word of Elohim shall be free.
Yes, You can read the bible if you like...
But as for the recording of the music itself, it is not for free, even if one has a home recording studio – the equipment simply does not drop down from the sky or out of nowhere.
In any case, you don't have to pay to listen to the psalm and the music in this video, I only ask if you are willing and able to give a donation, regardless a little or a lot.
If you want to buy it in best quality and without watermark, it's up to you.
Though I only get a provision of it, but it still helps keep going..
You can buy the music in best quality with commercial licenses and no watermark using the link at Pond 5 – you won't find it anywhere else, as I am selling my music and footage's exclusive there.
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145049746-psalms-chapter-4-englis-classical-style
It will help me to buy food and continue producing more music.
Or if you need, buy and license I have also footages and a few images available - all is exlusively on Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get a little bit; for that, go shopping use this link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or if you feel led to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
In case, the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out...
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