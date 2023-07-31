Create New Account
004 THE HEAVENLY TRIO part 4
RandyWatchReport
There are three living persons of the heavenly trio; in the name of these three great powers—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit—those who receive Christ by living faith are baptized, and these powers will co-operate with the obedient subjects of heaven in their efforts to live the new life in Christ.—Special Testimonies, Series B, No. 7, pp. 62, 63. (1905).

christtriospiritheavenlythreelivingpersonalities

