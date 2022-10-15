And We Know 10.15.2022 - Herschel WINS debate! Tudor smacks down Whitmer, FBI self-owned! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
October 16, 2022
Nothing like a good debate to get your blood stirring. Add to this a running back, an amazing Tudor Dixon machine, Tulsi Gabbard exposing the corruption and more. Yet we still have that strange takeover of the EU by the WEF. It is all coming to a boiling point for everyone
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