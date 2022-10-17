Create New Account
And We Know 10.15.2022 - Herschel WINS debate! Tudor smacks down Whitmer, FBI self-owned! PRAY!
High Hopes
October 16, 2022
LT of And We Know


October 16, 2022


Nothing like a good debate to get your blood stirring. Add to this a running back, an amazing Tudor Dixon machine, Tulsi Gabbard exposing the corruption and more. Yet we still have that strange takeover of the EU by the WEF. It is all coming to a boiling point for everyone


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1o5uvq-10.15.22-herschel-wins-debate-tudor-smacks-down-whitmer-fbi-self-owned-pray.html

Keywords
current eventscorruptiondebatefbichristianeuropean unioneutulsi gabbardwhitmerworld economic forumrunning backwefltwarnockand we knowexposing evilold guardturdor dixon machineherschell walker

