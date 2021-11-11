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Veterans Day Phoenix Arizona November 11th 2021
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10 views • November 12, 2021
Globalist, super rich fortune 1000 cartel(a cartel is like a monopoly where a small group of government subsidized companies control a market)owners( Thyssens Krupps, Uk German royals, Vatican, Rockefellers, Fords, Ted Turner, Bill Gates, Chinese CCP, Saudi sheiks etc.)finance and run world communism to wipe out their competition and small businesses. They also use communism to enslave the masses while fooling them to support their super rich, government subsidized cartels.
The control system is global cartel owner fascists using socialism and communism to destroy nation states, cultures and decentralized grassroots power and individual freedom.
Monopolist John D. Rockefeller(started out as a snake oil salesman, now the Rockefeller Foundation runs the poison jab world genocide)said:
"Competition is a sin"
Subscribe, follow, share "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on bitchute, gab, brighteon and youtube for groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nm23NwWvGOm2/
The control system is global cartel owner fascists using socialism and communism to destroy nation states, cultures and decentralized grassroots power and individual freedom.
Monopolist John D. Rockefeller(started out as a snake oil salesman, now the Rockefeller Foundation runs the poison jab world genocide)said:
"Competition is a sin"
Subscribe, follow, share "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on bitchute, gab, brighteon and youtube for groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nm23NwWvGOm2/
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