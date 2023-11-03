Create New Account
The Border Is Not Closed
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

These Leftists Will Get You Killed

* They lie to you about everything.

* The open border is not just a terror threat.

* There is an opportunity cost re: not investigating real cases/bad guys.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 3 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3tfy9p-explosive-new-evidence-of-election-fraud-emerges-ep.-2124-11032023.html

Keywords
terrorismtraffickingborder crisisdan bonginosouthern borderliberalismglobalismmass migrationidiocracymigrant crisisinfiltrationleftismillegal alienideologysubversionopen bordersmugglingmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementillegal migrant

