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wally world seems to be the bigger purveyor of gay 'pride' celebration parafinalia
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1 view • July 17, 2021
was disgusted to see this crap at walmart,, and then to walk over in school supplies and further shocked to see gay erasers .. or rainbow striped patterns
homosexual items in certain demgraphics of walmart prevail on some dem shelfs .. beware the children !!!
homosexual items in certain demgraphics of walmart prevail on some dem shelfs .. beware the children !!!
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