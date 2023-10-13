Create New Account
INTERESTING THAT THEY WOULD CLAIM THAT!
Kyle Adams
Be the difference, please help out in sharing your concern with Marzieh Ghasemi Assistant Professor of Environmental Engineering Email: [email protected] Phone: 435-879-4609 A simple solution to this problem is instead of asking, "How are stars formed?" Ask, "How does NASA claim stars are formed?" When you ask a question this way, I am able to separate myself from the question. I don't have a problem saying how NASA claims stars are formed. I have a problem with being expected to act like I agree with them. This is just one example that could be applied to many different kinds of questions.

astronomyglobebusterskyle adamsabolish nasastar formation

