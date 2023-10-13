INTERESTING THAT THEY WOULD CLAIM THAT!

Be the difference, please help out in sharing your concern with
Marzieh Ghasemi
Assistant Professor of Environmental Engineering
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 435-879-4609
A simple solution to this problem is instead of asking, "How are stars formed?" Ask, "How does NASA claim
stars are formed?" When you ask a question this way, I am able to separate myself from the question. I don't have
a problem saying how NASA claims stars are formed. I have a problem with being expected to act like I agree with them.
This is just one example that could be applied to many different kinds of questions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.