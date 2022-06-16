RUSSIAN LOW/HIGH RANK TANK FUN, TAKE OUT THOSE LOW RANK TANKS FIRST FOR FUN

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You can have a blast in all the lower tier tanks, though Russian and German tend to be best since they have more shining stars. Without stealing too many caps a small light tank can win games AND make lots of silver! Then bring in your big boys after the other team is out of heavy tanks. A fun challenge. BTW Maybe that guy at the end was just being friendly and making peace at the end of a battle? Its done, just like in real life late in a game alliances can be made! Sorry if that was the players intent.