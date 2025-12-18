An electrical substation in Artiz, Odessa region, after strikes.

It is reported that there will be no electricity until almost the end of December.

Adding:

Zelenksy again refused to withdraw troops from Donbass, but stated that the USA are seeking a compromise.

In addition, he stated that legal security guarantees for Ukraine should be voted on in the US Congress, so that they represent Article 5 of NATO, and also so that Ukraine can maintain an army of 800,000 people, which will continue to be supplied with Western weapons.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 18, 2025

📰Yesterday's meeting of the Ministry of Defense of Russia with the participation of the Supreme Commander showed that the ongoing militarization of the EU is seen by the country's top military-political leadership as a preparation of Europe for war with Russia at the turn of the 2030s. The conflict in Ukraine, according to the defense minister, is unlikely to end in 2026 due to the aggressive actions of the West.

▪️ Last night, the enemy attacked the Rostov region with drones. A tanker in the port of Rostov-on-Don was hit, two crew members were killed, and three others were injured. In Bataysk, which was also subjected to the attack, seven civilians were injured, and one died from his injuries. In the evening, an attack by UAVs of the AFU on Sevastopol was repelled, and 11 targets were shot down. There were reports of air defense work in the Smolensk region.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces is trying to increase the intensity of offensive actions. In the Tetkinsk and Glushkovsk sectors, our artillery hit the AFU in the areas of Pavlovka and Iskriskina.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a driver was injured in a car hit by a drone in the village of Otradnoe. In the village of Zamostie in the Graivoron district, an FPV drone hit a moving car, and the man died on the spot. Two men, who were also in the car, were injured. In the village of Zamostie, a drone injured a couple sitting in a car. In Graivoron, as a result of the detonation of an FPV drone, six people were injured, including a teenager. In Murom, a man stepped on an explosive device and was seriously injured. Churchny, Yasnye Zori, Moshonoe, Shakhovka, Grushevka, Volchy-1, Kukuevka, and Kazanchevka were also under attack.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles in the settlements and forested areas adjacent to Volchansk. There is progress in the area of Staritsa, in Vilcha, west of Liman, in Prilipka, and Volchy-1.

▪️ In the Kupyansk direction, fierce battles continue, and the information warfare units of both sides are trying to influence their audience, which results in the publication of archival footage or videos from other settlements.

▪️ On the Krasnoarmeysky (Pokrovsky) direction, the Armed Forces of Russia are attacking the southeastern outskirts of Grishino, and are engaged in battles in the area of Zaporozhye Gutor, increasing the pressure on Mirnograd, where fierce battles are taking place in the northern part of the city. The enemy characterizes the situation for the AFU as "very difficult".

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, units of the Eastern Group of Forces took the settlement of Gerasimovka, which was a step towards consolidating on the western bank of the Gaichur River and further advancing. The enemy is constantly trying to counterattack with assault units of the enemy in armored vehicles and on foot. The expansion of the bridgehead on the western bank of the Gaichur River in the area of the settlements of Gerasimovka, Andreevka, and Radostnoe is continuing. The battle for Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye region is continuing.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles in Primorsky and Stepnogorsk, in the air, both sides are increasing the activity of UAVs. The enemy is launching strikes on power supply facilities.

▪️ In the Kherson region, it was reported yesterday that two men were killed in a car hit by a UAV in Golaya Pristina. In Nova Kakhovka, a 74-year-old woman was injured. Another 20 settlements are under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.