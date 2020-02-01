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Speaker Pelosi Claims President Trump ‘Will Not Be Acquitted,’ Even If He Is Acquitted
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37 views • February 01, 2020
‘You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial’
Jan 30, 2020
By Grabien Staff
Source: https://news.grabien.com/story-speaker-pelosi-claims-president-trump-will-not-be-acquitted?utm_source=news20200131&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news&utm_content=story26032
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Jan 30, 2020
By Grabien Staff
Source: https://news.grabien.com/story-speaker-pelosi-claims-president-trump-will-not-be-acquitted?utm_source=news20200131&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news&utm_content=story26032
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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