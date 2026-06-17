Mike Adams joins Alex Jones for an interview on Super-Advanced AI, Secret Data Centers and the Coming Dystopian Future

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- Trump's Military Mistake and China's Response (0:00)
- Israel's Sabotage and False Flag Attacks (1:44)
- Government Weaponization of AI (5:04)
- Economic Impact of the Strait of Hormuz Closure (8:08)
- AI and Energy Infrastructure (22:25)
- China's Lead in AI and Education (40:50)
- Secret AI and Government Control (46:52)
- Water Contamination and Data Centers (50:20)
- The Role of AI in Society (53:03)
- The Importance of Water Filters (53:20)
- Water Filtration and Health Promotion (1:09:42)
- Sunlight, Nutrition, and Detoxification (1:10:00)
- AI and Human Cognition (1:15:22)
- Cosmic Cognition and AI (1:22:52)
- AI and Human Potential (1:29:42)
- AI and the Future of Humanity (1:39:33)
- AI and the Economy (1:42:09)
- AI and Human Control (1:42:52)
- AI and the Environment (1:43:52)
- AI and Human Survival (1:44:08)
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