KILLING HOSPITAL CALLED OUT
Published 18 hours ago
Dr. Jane Ruby


March 23, 2023


Watch the stunning testimony of Dr. Jane Ruby at the public board meeting at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, speaking for so many patients who are neglected, forced on remdesivir and sent to their early deaths by ventilator.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2edkn2-killing-hospital-called-out.html

health testimony medicine killing hospital called out ventilator remdesivir dr jane ruby dr ruby dr jane sarasota memorial neglected patients early deaths public board meeting

