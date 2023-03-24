Dr. Jane Ruby





March 23, 2023





Watch the stunning testimony of Dr. Jane Ruby at the public board meeting at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, speaking for so many patients who are neglected, forced on remdesivir and sent to their early deaths by ventilator.





Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)

FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane





My direct mail address to my office, for checks to my legal defense fund, if you are not comfortable with online donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2edkn2-killing-hospital-called-out.html