Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 February 2024)

▫️This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched a group strike with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex that produce uncrewed boats, coastal missile systems, rockets for multiple-launch rocket systems and explosives.

The goal of the attack has been reached. All the facilities have been neutralised.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Fores have defeated enemy manpower close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Kislovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

In addition, four attacks by assault groups of 32nd mechanised and 25th airborne brigades of the AFU and the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard have been repulsed near Senkovka railway station and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 275 troops, nine motor vehicles, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have defeated AFU manpower and hardware near Dzerzhinskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and repelled two attacks by assault groups of the AFU 60th Mechanised Brigade near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 220 troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions and also defeated manpower and hardware of 22nd and 28th mechanised brigades of the AFU, as well as the enemy 114th Brigade close to Bogdanovka, Kleshcheevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 10 attacks by formations of the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU have been repelled close to Krasnoye, Leninskoye, Shumy, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 290 soldiers, two armoured fighting vehicles, and 13 motor vehicles killed and wounded.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 gun, two D-30 howitzers, and one AFU ammunition depot have been neutralised.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have improved the front line and defeated AFU manpower and hardware near Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 195 troops, three motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, supported by artillery, have defeated manpower and hardware of 128th mountain assault, 33rd, 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Zherebyanki and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).The enemy losses were up to 30 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces have conducted a comprehensive fire attack, the enemy losses were up to 45 servicemen, five motor vehicles, and one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised aircraft and fuel depots, as well as manpower and military hardware in 119 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Alekseevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have been intercepted.

In addition, 104 unmanned aerial vehicles have been hit close to Mirnoye, Novoye (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Kakhovka, Schastlivoye (Kherson region), Vasiliyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Zhitlovka, and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic).

? In total, 569 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,967 unmanned aerial vehicles, 462 air defence missile systems, 14,932 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,217 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,985 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,349 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.