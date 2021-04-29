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CHP Talks: Ministering on the Frontlines: A Chaplain to Both Prisoners and Police
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5 views • April 29, 2021
April 29, 2021: Prison chaplain Richard Vander Vaart speaks with Rod and Peter about the desperate need for chaplaincy / pastoral care for those behind bars as well as for the men and women dedicated to preserving public safety and the rule of law.
Richard is a retired police chaplain and now works for Redemption Prison Ministry in the Atlantic region ministering to prisoners. Beyond the skills needed to communicate well with those going through stress, Richard emphasizes the need for prayer and the blessing of communicating even by letters with those cut off from society.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Richard is a retired police chaplain and now works for Redemption Prison Ministry in the Atlantic region ministering to prisoners. Beyond the skills needed to communicate well with those going through stress, Richard emphasizes the need for prayer and the blessing of communicating even by letters with those cut off from society.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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