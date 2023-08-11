Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
33 Degrees - Royal Cousins
channel image
GoneDark
154 Subscribers
63 views
Published Yesterday

One big happy family of US leaders descended from same ancestors.  The system is rigged and corrupt to the core.  No matter who gets nominated and elected, they win.  Everyone else is just along for the ride until a new world order is reached.  They are masters of deception and sociopathic psychic vampires.  They also control the nuclear football.

Keywords
masonicnwoilluminatigenealogyfreemasonscuriousprovocativepresidentsancestorscousins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket