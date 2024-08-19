BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ITU-UN SDG DIGITAL 2030: 5/6G "AND BEYOND" THE HUMAN BODY INTERNET OF EVERYTHING IoBnT, IOnT, IOST, IOT, THZ METAMATERIALS/SURFACES, CUBESATS (IOE)
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
205 followers
1
45 views • 8 months ago

Who is the ITU-UN? https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Union_internationale_des_t%C3%A9l%C3%A9communications

.

iobnt itu https://www.google.com/search?q=iobnt+itu&sca_esv=dd51ab6b2d46b403&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWILYUuD1lPwJUdKejJJNh6E-K-GB7g%3A1724069123400&source=hp&ei=AzXDZqWbEIWHptQPiZjVqQg&oq=iobnt&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIFaW9ibnQqAggCMgQQIxgnMgQQIxgnMgwQIxiABBgTGCcYigUyBRAAGIAEMggQABiABBjLATIKEAAYgAQYChjLATIIEAAYgAQYogQyCBAAGIAEGKIESIobULMJWOkQcAF4AJABAJgBhgGgAd8EqgEDMC41uAEByAEA-AEBmAIGoAKZBagCD8ICBxAjGCcY6gLCAhAQLhjHARgnGOoCGI4FGK8BwgIKECMYgAQYJxiKBcICERAuGIAEGLEDGNEDGIMBGMcBwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjUAhiKBcICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgILEC4YgAQY0QMYxwHCAgcQABiABBgKwgINEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEYCsICEBAuGIAEGLEDGNEDGMcBGArCAgoQABiABBixAxgKmAMUkgcDMS41oAfGLw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

ITU-UN Editorial board Ian F Akyildiz

https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx

.

Ian F. Akyildiz 2017"The world will be totally different, with billions of nanoscaled devices circulating in the human body as additional red blood cells or white blood cells" https://legacy.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/evolving-nanoscale-communication/

.

Bacteria-Based Bio-Sensors Implanted in the Human Body for the Early Detection of Infection – WPI's Integrated Circuits and Systems Lab. https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

.

Genetically Engineered Bacteria-Based BioTransceivers for Molecular Communication | Request PDF https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273185536_Genetically_Engineered_Bacteria-Based_BioTransceivers_for_Molecular_Communication

.

ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz "That is also going really well with these covid vaccines, these mrna's are nothing more than bio-nano machines. They are programmed and then injected into the body. And that will be part of 7G and Beyond" https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=68qgR-8MHLVmVLFw

.

(2020) PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors

https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html

.

(PDF) CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283302295_CORONA_A_Coordinate_and_Routing_system_for_Nanonetworks

.

Joint Nanoscale Communication and Sensing Enabled by Plasmonic Nano-antennas | Proceedings of the Eight Annual ACM International Conference on Nanoscale Computing and Communication

https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3477206.3477447

.

Ian F. Akyildiz - Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

.

Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz Resume https://ianakyildiz.com/

.

Ian F. Akyildiz - AI for Good SDG DIGITAL 2030 https://aiforgood.itu.int/speaker/ian-f-akyildiz/

.

Special issue on Metaverse https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2023/002/Pages/default.aspx

trump20242030covid
