Are Tanks About to Roll Into DC? 02/25/2022

Everything is about to change! There is a complete system collapse that has already begun. Our courts, schools and banking systems will never be the same again. Pastor Stan also shares that an elected member of the Russian Duma states that Russia should launch a hypersonic nuclear bomb against the USA. Furthermore, we take a look at Visions and Dreams given to God's prophets, and how it lines up with current events of today!0:00 Are Tanks About to Roll into DC01:03 A Complete System Collapse06:10 Internal Revolution08:54 Battalion of Tanks10:11 The Bear Awakes - Dumitru Duduman14:02 Russian Duma member Says “Launch Nuke at U.S.”16:51 Forced “Anti-V”19:15 Russia starts to expel Diplomats21:44 Covert Intel - “Silent Mobilization”24:17 Russia Pulls Embassy & Consulate Staff from UkraineVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112